Jamaica To Host Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2024

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Jamaica is pleased to announce that it will be the backdrop for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA’s) 42nd Caribbean Travel Marketplace to be held next May in Montego Bay. The announcement was made jointly by the island’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and President of CHTA, Mrs. Nicola Madden-Greig, during the destination update press conference that took place on May 10 at CHTA Marketplace in Barbados.

CHTA Marketplace is the premiere regional tourism event that provides tourism suppliers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with wholesalers from around the world that sell Caribbean vacation travel over the course of two days of business meetings and appointments.

“It is quite fitting to have Jamaica host this premiere regional event as we continue on our path to growth. This event will bring significant benefits to our tourism suppliers and buyers and ultimately create strong partnerships moving forward. It will also provide multi-destination opportunities for participants who may want to have different experiences over the period,” said Minister Bartlett.

The 41st Caribbean Travel Marketplace is currently being held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados with over 700 participants.

“It has been five years since Caribbean Travel Marketplace has been held in Jamaica and we are happy that this has been finalized to move forward for 2024. We are confident that it will be a very fruitful exchange for everyone who will be participating, and we will be announcing the dates and schedule of activities soon,” said CHTA President Mrs. Nicola Madden-Greig.

A feature of the program will include the 3rd annual CHTA Travel Forum that will be held in conjunction with the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis and Management Centre (GTRCMC). The CHTA Travel Forum will focus on issues of sustainability, resilience, and diversification to attain the forecasted growth prospects for the entire region.