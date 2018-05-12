Jamaica to Conduct Tourism Demand Study to Look at Needs of the Industry

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has tasked the Jamaica Tourism Linkages Council to complete the tourism demand study by August this year.

“I have charged the Chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council, Adam Stewart, to complete a demand study that will facilitate quantitative analysis of the need for manufacturing and other goods and services within the sector,” Minister Bartlett said.

The study was designed to identify the existing/ potential demand in the tourism sector for goods and services across local sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and entertainment.

The Minister, who was speaking at the Ministry of Tourism’s Smart Destination Workshop added that, “We will be going a step further to engage buyers, hoteliers and suppliers from all sectors at a summit in September. The aim of this summit will be to critically analyze and discuss the findings from the study with a view to charting the way forward.”

In his recent address to Parliament, Minister Bartlett emphasized the need to plug the leakages by strengthening the linkages between tourism and other sectors.

“My Ministry remains fully committed to changing the production and consumption patterns to facilitate a greater flow of wealth within the sector, especially among our small and medium sized tourism enterprises,” Minister Bartlett added.

There are opportunities for increased linkages with local suppliers to facilitate import substitution in producing various items. The aim of the Ministry of Tourism is to foster more purchasing of local goods and services which will reduce the imports and help to plug the leakages from importation.