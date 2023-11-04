Jamaica Sweeps The 2023 Travvy Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jamaica once again proves its status as a world-leading tourism destination, taking home a whopping eight total awards in the prestigious gold and silver categories at the 2023 Travvy Awards held on November 2 in Fort Lauderdale.

The destination was honored with six gold statuettes for:

‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’

‘Best Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Honeymoon Destination’

‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Cruise Destination – Caribbean’

Along with two silver statuettes for:

‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’

‘Best Wedding Destination – Overall’

Record Setting Win

“This is a record-setting win for Jamaica to have been recognized with eight Travvy statuettes this year,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “We are extremely grateful to our valued travel advisor partners for their votes, as our staff remains thoroughly committed to providing them with the highest level of support to be found in our industry.”

Honored

“We are deeply honored to have earned these esteemed distinctions from our travel advisor partners,” commented Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism (Ag.), Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board. “It is a deeply appreciated testament to the hard work of our entire team and the excellent relationships we are all dedicated to cultivating every day.”

The 9th annual Travvy Awards, produced by TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME, recognized the top suppliers, destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and more, as decided by those who know them best, Northstar’s esteemed audience of travel advisor professionals.