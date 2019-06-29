Jamaica Shines at Miami’s Caribbean305 Cultural Showcase

MIAMI – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) joined the Caribbean-American Heritage Month celebrations, as a premium sponsor of the popular Caribbean305 event.

Presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Caribbean305 is an annual event that highlights the art of Caribbean cooking bringing together top chefs and bartenders from more than a dozen destinations in the region.

Jamaica’s culinary team, led by the Culinary Federation of Jamaica, delighted event goers with a menu of authentic dishes including Ackee and Saltfish Tostones, Curried Goat Dumplings, and Jungle Juice, a tropical cocktail made with melon, pineapple, ginger, rum, scotch bonnet and mint.

The JTB brought the sounds of reggae to the evening’s entertainment with a special live performance by Willie Stewart & Friends.

Caribbean305 was held in South Florida on June 22.

Scenes from Caribbean305