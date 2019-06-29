By June 29, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Shines at Miami’s Caribbean305 Cultural Showcase

MIAMI The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) joined the Caribbean-American Heritage Month celebrations, as a premium sponsor of the popular Caribbean305 event.

Presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Caribbean305 is an annual event that highlights the art of Caribbean cooking bringing together top chefs and bartenders from more than a dozen destinations in the region.

Jamaica’s culinary team, led by the Culinary Federation of Jamaica, delighted event goers with a menu of authentic dishes including Ackee and Saltfish Tostones, Curried Goat Dumplings, and Jungle Juice, a tropical cocktail made with melon, pineapple, ginger, rum, scotch bonnet and mint.

The JTB brought the sounds of reggae to the evening’s entertainment with a special live performance by Willie Stewart & Friends.

Caribbean305 was held in South Florida on June 22.

Scenes from Caribbean305
Members of the Culinary Federation of Jamaica serving up samples of Jamaican fare to attendees at Caribbean305.

Deputy Director of Tourism - The Americas, Donnie Dawson; JTB Summer Intern, Sydney Sarju; Inside Sales Coordinator, Southeast USA, Andrea Chase; Miss Jamaica Florida, Deyon Callender; Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Inside Sales Coordinator, West/Southwest USA, Paulette Wright; National Sales Manager, Karlene Shakes; JTB Inventory Control Clerk, Remone Danhi; Business Development Officer, Southeast USA, Christopher Wright at Caribbean305

(L-R): Nicola Madden-Greig, Chair, Gastronomy Tourism Network; Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism and Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism - The Americas at Caribbean305

Members of the Jamaica delegation join Willie Stewart & Friends on stage during the live performance.

