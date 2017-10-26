Chinese Lantern Festival comes to Central Broward Regional Park

Things will get “Wild” this holiday season at the CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL

LAUDERHILL – Central Broward Regional Park will host a new and spectacular family friendly event this holiday season, the Chinese Lantern Festival produced by Hanart Culture.

The 8-week Lantern Festival is a totally immersive experience among Chinese culture, multi-hued “The Wild” animal lantern displays, live entertainment, authentic Chinese food, hand-made gifts by Chinese craftspeople, and more.

The Festival doors open Tuesday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. and run for an 8 week period, Wednesday through Sunday evenings, until Monday, January 15, 2018.

The Chinese Lantern Festival is an unparalleled experience, a modern take on the ancient art of lantern making. Twenty artists from China will be working on-site for weeks in a temporary ‘lantern factory’ to create exquisite scenes that include animals from throughout the world.

This year’s theme of “The Wild” will feature amazing works of art in the form of different animals from lions to dinosaurs, giraffes to panda’s—even a herd of zebra’s will form dreamscapes of color and motion.

In addition to walking amid the lanterns, visitors can witness live kung fu performances and coaching by martial arts champions. Plus, traditional folk art demonstrations by 5 mainland China craftspeople.

Visitors will experience up close such arts of Clay sculpturing, Cartoon portraiture, Folk Embroidery, Dough Modeling, Paper Cutting, and Straw Weaving. Keepsakes will be on sale to take home for memories.

Children also enjoy puppetry Shadow play, dinosaur rides at Dinosaur Empire, and more. Day demonstration programs for children and groups will also be booked upon advance request.

This is the first year that Hanart Culture has brought its national touring event, the Chinese Lantern Festival to South Florida, and promises to amaze those of every age.

“We call these lanterns, but make no mistake these are not hand-held candle-lit lamps,” says event producer George Zhao. “From humble beginnings of silk and paper, the Chinese lantern has evolved into the wondrous shapes and sizes of our modern era. Our exquisite shapes are lit from within by thousands of LED bulbs, yet still made by hand of silks, satin and natural materials.”

Tickets are available for adults online at Chinese Lantern Festival for $22 and $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under prices are $12.50 online and $15 at the gate and free for Children age 3 and under in the company of a parent or adult supervisor. Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more.

Chinese Lantern Festival Dates and Hours

Grand Opening Date: Tuesday, November 21

Closing: Monday, January 15th

Event hours: Wednesday through Sundays, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Central Broward Regional Park is located at 3700 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill right next door to the Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop.