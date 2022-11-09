Jamaica Scores Big at the 2022 Travvy Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jamaica has once again been recognized at the Travvy Awards, taking home a total of seven awards in the prestigious gold and silver categories for 2022. Representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board accepted these awards at the 8th annual Travvy Awards gala that was held on November 3 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in Florida.

The destination was honored with:

Five gold statuettes

‘Best Wedding Destination – Overall’

‘Best Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’

‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’

Silver statuettes

‘Best Cruise Destination – Caribbean’

‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’

“It is very gratifying for Jamaica to take home seven Travvy statuettes this year,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our staff is deeply committed to providing our valued travel advisor partners with only the highest level of support, so receiving so many top awards by their vote is a welcome recognition for us.”

Valuing Travel Advisors

“This outstanding recognition by our valued travel advisors is a true testament to the hard work of our team members and the excellent relationship which continues within this group,” said Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “It truly is an honor to be a part of the Jamaica Tourist Board team.”

8th Annual Travvy Awards

The 8th annual Travvy Awards, produced by Travel Pulse and AGENTatHOME, recognized the top suppliers, destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and more, as decided by those who know them best, the travel advisors.