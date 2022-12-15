Jamaica Recognizes Tourism Workers Serving 50+ Years

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a grand ceremony for the Golden Tourism Day Awards held at the AC Hotel in Kingston yesterday, officials from Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Tourist Board, led by Minister of Tourism the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, recognized employees who have worked in the tourism sector for fifty years or more.

“As Minister of Tourism, this particular occasion is one that is close to my heart, as we recognize and celebrate those distinguished workers who have dedicated 50 years or more to working in our beloved tourism industry.” said Minister Bartlett. “This moment is even more special as we continue on our path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. And, indeed, we are recovering and recovering strongly,” said Minister Bartlett.

Special Recognition

This year’s Golden Tourism Awards honored a total of 14 individuals who have worked for 50 or more years in the island’s tourism sector. One of these individuals received special recognition for having worked in the sector for 65 years: Jean Seaga Anderson.

The name Jean Anderson is well known in the travel industry, especially in the mid-island town of Mandeville in Jamaica, where she pioneered the operation of travel agencies. Jean’s 65 years of sterling service had its genesis in a six-month stint as a social hostess at Silver Seas Hotel in Ocho Rios. She opened the first IATA certified travel agency, Global Travel Service, in Mandeville in 1974. She has captained its development through the years from the agent having to make all arrangements for travel related matters manually to meeting the new technology demands by going digital.

“These awards are even more special because even when times we were tough and borders were closed, it is the people here who remained dedicated to their jobs and helped us be able to welcome visitors back to our shores and to do so often in record-breaking numbers,” said Minister Bartlett. “I am truly honored to have this opportunity to acknowledge and applaud your many years of commitment and dedication to this incredibly important sector that contributes so much to our nation’s economy. It is your legacies that have helped Jamaica become one of the leading tourism destinations in the world, both before the pandemic and now.”

“Jamaica’s demand and success as a destination truly lies in the creativity and genuine hospitality of our people. We salute them for their years of hard work and dedication,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.