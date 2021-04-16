Frontier Airlines Plans New Nonstop Flights Between Miami and Nassau

[NASSAU, The Bahamas] – Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) plans to begin service at Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in the Bahamas with nonstop Miami flights beginning in July 2021.

“We’re thrilled to add Nassau to our route map with nonstop Miami flights beginning this summer,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “This world-class destination is known for its beautiful beaches, and countless outdoor activities. Plus it is a great place to make unforgettable memories with family and friends this summer. And, we’re excited to offer Bahamians a low-fare way to Miami.”

“We are looking forward to offering high frequency options for flights to The Bahamas for our neighbors in Miami on Frontier Airlines,” said the Hon. Dionsio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “The market is one that remains a high priority and we are excited to welcome visitors to our beautiful shores with convenient flight options this summer.”

New Route via Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS):

SERVICE TO/FROM START DATE FREQUENCY Miami (MIA) June 24, 2021 4x Weekly

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

Frequent Flyer Program

The airline’s frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

Safety Protocols

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier’s number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.