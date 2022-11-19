Travel

Jamaica Receives Inaugural Arajet Flight From The Dominican Republic

Event Marks Step Forward in Establishing More Regional Air Connectivity

Arajet makes it maiden landing at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston Jamaica.
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica has welcomed the inaugural flight from Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Kingston (KIN) by the Dominican Republic’s new flagship airline, Arajet, on Monday, November 14. The occasion marks the start of twice weekly non-stop service (Mondays and Fridays) from the low-fare airline.

“We are delighted that Arajet’s inaugural flight from Santo Domingo to Kingston has made its landing,” said Peter Mullings, Acting Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing, Jamaica Tourist Board, “Today marks the beginning of an important partnership creating convenient options for travel between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.”

Kenneth Richards, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston; Mr. Mark Golding, Leader of the Opposition; The Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Victor Pacheco, Owner/CEO of Arajet; Her Excellency Angie Martinez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Jamaica; Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry and Commerce; and a member of the Dominican Republic delegation during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Members of the Jamaican Tourist Board and Arajet team were present to celebrate the important landing. During the festivities, a Jamaican band was playing music and Peter Mullings, Acting Deputy Director of Tourism presented Victor Pacheco, Owner/CEO of Arajet with a Jamaican gift. In addition, a ceremonial ribbon cutting was performed by officials.

Peter Mullings, Acting Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing, Jamaica Tourist Board, presents Victor Pacheco, Owner/CEO of Arajet, with a Jamaican keepsake.
