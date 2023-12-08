WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is on a working visit to Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 5th held high level talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan where they discussed several matters affecting the Region ranging from crime to climate change.

The White House meeting between the two officials was also aimed at “advancing bilateral cooperation on promoting inclusive economic growth and climate resilient infrastructure”.

The meeting also discussed combating transnational criminal organizations and the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms, and promoting regional security under Plan Secure Jamaica.

During the meeting, National Security Advisor Sullivan thanked Prime Minister Holness for his steadfast support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and Jamaica’s leadership in facilitating an inclusive political dialogue among Haitian society.

The discussions focused on combating transnational criminal organization and the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms, as well as promoting regional security under Plan Secure Jamaica.

During the meeting, Sullivan, who reports directly to President Biden, lauded Holness for “his steadfast support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and Jamaica’s leadership in facilitating an inclusive political dialogue among Haitian society.”

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also went to the Pentagon where he met with the Secretary of the Navy Honourable Carlos Del Toro.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith as well as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks and the Minister Counsellor for Trade at the Embassy of Jamaica, Alicia Taylor.

The Prime Minister also held meetings with Chair, of the House Ways and Means Committee Congressman Jason Smith; Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, Congressman Patrick McHenry; Chair House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul as well as US Attorney General Mr. Merrick Garland.

Prime Minister Holness is expected to end his working visit to Washington, DC on December 7.