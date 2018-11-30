Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida (JNAF) Celebrates 35th Anniversary

MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida (JNAF) recently celebrated their 35th annual Fundraising Banquet and Scholarship and Community Service Award (Nov. 17), at the Miramar Community Hall.

JNAF Scholarship Awards

St. Thomas University nursing student, Ms. Sandra Clameus, was awarded the annual scholarship to complete her degree in nursing. The Joyce Harris-Wright Scholarship which is donated annually by the Founder of the JNAF, was awarded to UWI student, Desmond Campbell and Ruschelle McFarlane of Knox College in Manchester, Jamaica.

JNAF Community Service Awards

The Community Service Awards were presented to George Livingston Yap, Chairman and CEO, LEASA Industries, Miami, and Robert Runcie, Broward County Superintendent of Education.

Deputy Consul General, Ms. Sharon Burrell, brought greetings to the hundreds of patrons who came out to support the event, while community activist, Mr. Oliver Falloon Reid was the guest speaker and praised the JNAF members for their leadership and dedication in saving lives and caring for those with the greatest need.

Other dignitaries to support the members of JNAF were Lauderhill Vice Mayor Howard Berger; Broward County Commissioner, Dale Holness; Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne; and candidate for Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis. Comedian Oliver Samuels, OD, was also in attendance.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the annual projects of the JNAF including scholarship awards, health fair, medical missions trips, back to school projects and disaster relief.