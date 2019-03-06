Negril’s Seven Mile Beach Wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award For Beaches

Seven Mile Beach Ranks #5 Best Beach in the Caribbean and #10 in the World

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Tourist Board is celebrating that Negril’s Seven Mile Beach has been recognized as a winner in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® awards for Beaches.

Ranking fifth out of 25 for the Best Beach in the Caribbean and tenth out of 25 in the World, TripAdvisor recognized 352 beaches around the world.

Winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period.

“We’re so pleased that Negril’s Seven Mile Beach has been recognized by TripAdvisor’s travel community as one of the top beaches in the world,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “These accolades are a testament to Jamaica’s appeal as a sought-after destination in the Caribbean and in the world. Our gratitude goes to our loyal guests for their continued positive feedback.”

“Congratulations to Negril’s Seven Mile Beach for being named a Travelers’ Choice Beaches winner this year. Our Traveler’s Choice awards are even more special than other editorially selected awards because these winners are determined through review data by our global community. From beautiful crystalline waters and golden sand, to stunning rugged coastlines where you can spot exotic wildlife, this list has something for everyone,” said Desirée Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor.

