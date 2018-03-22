Jamaica Named Best Destination in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica is celebrating its #1 ranking on the TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice™ awards’ Best Destinations in the Caribbean list.

The well respected planning and booking website highlighted the Caribbean’s best islands based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions.

Based on the data which was gathered over a 12-month period, Jamaica was also named the 14th Best Destination in the World.

“Jamaica is truly honoured to once again be named the Best Destination in the Caribbean and to be listed in the top 20 destinations in the world. This honour is particularly special because it is an honour bestowed on us by visitors who have ranked the services we provide them as exemplary,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

The Tourism Minister went on to say that this accomplishment is a special one for Jamaica, and is one that should be especially cherished by all stakeholders and employees of the industry who have made it their duty to make the visitors’ experiences unforgettable.

“The Ministry of Tourism will do our part to ensure that Jamaica’s tourism product is continuously strengthened and given the support it needs to better meet all the needs of our visitors. Most importantly we will ensure that our destination remains safe, seamless and secure,” said the Minister.

TripAdvisor® has also named Seven Mile Beach in Negril the 8th Best Beach in the World for 2018. With one impressed user sharing that the famous Negril beach is “One of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen. Breathtaking, absolutely stunning. A must-see.”

Other world-ranking accolades from TripAdvisor® included Iberostar Grand Hotel, Rose Hall being named the 13th Best All-Inclusive Hotel in the World and Beaches Negril and Spa the 22nd Best Hotel in the World for Family.

“Jamaica is undoubtedly a special destination and also a favourite getaway spot for the rich and famous. Most recently we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z to our island, who I am told are here to record new music and film a music video in Trench Town. We also had comedian Mike Epps; Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle; singer Shawn Mendes; Khloe Kardashian from the E! reality hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, who visited with her National Basketball Association boyfriend, Tristan Thompson; and signers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez” said the Minister.

The Minister went on to share that “the positive publicity our ‘A-list’ guests have given our island is invaluable. This proves that Jamaica remains a lucrative market for high-end resorts. I am certain that their visits will boost the island’s appeal to the world and positively impact our arrivals; thus, helping us to continue to climb in the rankings of the TripAdvisor® users in years to come.”