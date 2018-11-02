Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Meets New Apple Leisure Group Leadership

PHILADELPHIA – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett met recently with the new leadership of Apple Leisure Group at its headquarters during a visit to Philadelphia.

The Minister was joined by Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White and Deputy Director of Tourism Donnie Dawson.

Apple Leisure Group is now the largest tour operator in the United States following its merger earlier this year with The Mark Travel Corporation.

The Group’s brands now include Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, CheapCaribbean.com, AMResorts, Amstar, Worldstar, Unlimited Vacation Club, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, United Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, My Destination Wellness, Mark International and Trisept Solutions.

The Minister used the occasion to learn about the group’s plans for its resort brands in Jamaica which include Breathless, Secrets, Sunscape and Zoetry.