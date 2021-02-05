Jamaica Launches #MissingMyJamaica Instagram Sweepstakes

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica is inspiring traveler wanderlust this year with the launch of a new #MissingMyJamaica Instagram Sweepstakes. Debuting Tuesday, February 2 for two weeks. The Jamaica Tourist Board and a selection of lifestyle influencers are asking fans to share memories of the destination. Fans will have a chance to win a trip.

Jamaican-American singer and songwriter Sean Kingston, Caribbean travel expert Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s, Andre Fowles, and Canadian rapper and producer Kardinal Offishall are just a few who are posting fond memories of their beloved island and encouraging their followers to do the same.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes

Instagram users can enter by posting a static picture to their feed of their own favorite Jamaica memory. Post the picture using #MissingMyJamaica in their caption. Entrants must have a public profile and also complete the entry form here.

“We have been confined at home for a long time. And, many of us are missing the little things about traveling that leave us with indelible memories,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Whether it was an early morning walk along Negril’s Seven Mile Beach with the sound of crashing waves. Or the smell of jerk chicken charring over pimento wood that made your mouth water. Or the feeling of elation the first time you conquered Dunn’s River Falls. #MissingMyJamaica invites our followers to reminisce about the good times they had on island. It is a reminder that when our followers are ready to travel again, Jamaica will be ready to welcome them.”

One winner will receive a prize trip for two to Jamaica. This includes a round-trip airfare and a three-night all-inclusive stay at the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, February 15, 2021. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 Contiguous United States (including DC) and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have the age of majority in his or her state, territory or providence of residence as of the time of the sweepstakes start date. See official rules and meet the deadline for qualified entrants to complete the registration process.

To participate, be sure to follow the hashtag #MissingMyJamaica and keep an eye on the JTB’s Instagram account.