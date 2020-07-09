Jamaica is Safe for Business, Says Consul General Oliver Mair

SOUTH FLORIDA – Amid a slowdown in tourism and remittance flow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami, Mr Oliver Mair, has sought to reassure the business community in Florida that Jamaica is safe for business as the country re-opened it borders.

The Consul General gave that assurance as he addressed the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce monthly virtual meeting, recently.

“We are happy to report that Jamaicans in the Diaspora have continued to step up to the plate,” he said making reference to remittances to Jamaica.

“As of June 15, we have re-opened the economy to visitors as well,” which he pointed out, is being done under safety protocols to mitigate against the spread of the Coronavirus.

To date, Jamaica has recorded 10 deaths from the coronavirus with some 745 confirmed cases and a 80 per cent recovery rate.

The Consul General informed that there was also a record interest in real estate opportunities in Jamaica.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer, of the JN Bank Florida Representative Office, said there is still strong business interest in real estate opportunities offered in Jamaica.

“What we do is to provide vital resources for persons who want to do business in Jamaica and that has not slowed at all. In fact, I have been hearing from many of the developers and realtors, and there is still quite a lot of interest,” she said.

She also reassured that the Florida Representative Office has reached out to its members, to determine if they are experiencing any financial challenges, as the organisation has put together a comprehensive package to assist persons who may need help with their mortgage payments or personal loans.

This she stated included deferring monthly payments for up to 12 months; accessing funds from the principal amount paid on an existing mortgage; and converting the existing mortgage to a reverse mortgage, to access funds to meet the individual’s needs.

She added that persons experiencing any kind of hardship can contact JN at wecare@jngroup.com. Mrs McIntosh assured Jamaicans in the diaspora that JN Bank continues to do business, despite the pandemic.