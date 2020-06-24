Gambling During a Pandemic: More Players are Rolling the Dice Online

Gambling is a multi-billion dollar industry, with about half of its revenue coming from online casinos. While there are avid in-house casino players, more people have opted for playing at online casinos since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shutdown and Slow Re-Open

By late March, nearly all brick and mortar casinos were closed after following state shutdown orders. While the casino industry is the livelihood for many communities across the United States, Las Vegas was most likely hit the heaviest. The casinos along the Vegas Strip employ over 275,000 people, and some analysts predict that it will take years for Las Vegas to bounce back from the nearly three-month shutdown.

By early June, several casinos, including some of the most iconic ones in Vegas, re-opened with social distancing measures in place and limited capacity. Despite the safety measures, Nevada has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since the re-opening of casinos.

The Desire To Get Back To Normal

Considering the risks, many might wonder why gamblers are racing back to in-house casinos as soon as they re-open. While many people have adjusted to their self-quarantine lifestyles, there’s also a strong desire to “get back to normal” and socialize without having to really interact with anyone, and casinos are the perfect fix for many.

Some people want to spend money and take a chance to strike it big while others simply want to get out of the house after staying home for months on end. While social distancing measures keep players at a safer distance from one another, re-entering casinos is not the safest option as the pandemic continues.

Gambling From Home

Online gambling continues to gain in popularity for a number of reasons. Not only is it convenient and entertaining while on the go, but it’s also a safe alternative during the global pandemic.

If you’ve never gambled online, there’s no better time than now to give it a try. With hundreds of online casinos available, it might be overwhelming to decide where to play. It’s important to keep in mind that not all online casinos are created equal or offer the same safe playing experience.

One of the best things you can do before you play is to read online casino reviews to learn more about top-rated casinos. Here are a few things that can help you spot a legit and safe casino:

Look for terms and conditions or license

Customer service available 24/7

Accept “safer” money like cryptocurrency

Clear directions about security and anonymity

Mobile responsive without glitches

While online casinos aren’t quite the same as an in-house experience, many top-rated online casinos have live dealers, free demos, new games every month, and plenty of opportunities to win. The best part? No mask is needed if you play from the comfort of your own home.