Jamaica Hosts Top Performing Travel Specialists

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The top 60 North American Travel Specialists from the Jamaica Travel Specialist (JTS) program were recognized and rewarded for a successful 2022 year at the annual One Love Affair at Secrets St. James Resort in Montego Bay. Fifty agents across the different regions of the U.S. and 10 agents from Canada were awarded during the four-day event.

For the past decade, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has hosted their annual One Love Affair to incentivize and celebrate their dedicated travel specialists. In 2022, 174,000 room nights (60,000 tourists) were sold from September 1, 2021 – October 30, 2022.

The agents work closely with their regional representatives from the JTB and their partners throughout the year to sell the destination. From destination weddings to large group trips and smaller vacations, the specialists play a large role in the uptick in tourism to the island since the reopening post COVID. Jamaica is expected to see a continued growth in visitors to the island in winter 2023.

Record-Breaking Arrival

“Jamaica is projecting record-breaking arrival numbers for the upcoming winter season, and these loyal JTS agents from the United States and Canada have played a pivotal role in the destination’s success,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, JTB. “The One Love Affair gives us an opportunity to come together to recognize these top travel specialists, celebrate their achievements, and thank them for their ongoing support.”

Not only does the One Love Affair event celebrate the agents, but also ensures they are able to further familiarize themselves with the island during this time. The trip is an opportunity for the agent’s continued education of Jamaica by experiencing more of the island, touring the resorts, and ensuring the agents are informed and up to date on all the JTB’s latest updates.

“Jamaica Travel Specialists today form the core of advisors who inspire U.S. vacationers to select Jamaica for warm-weather vacations,” said Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas, JTB. “We are excited to celebrate them this year and continue to support our travel specialists.”

As part of the One Love Affair celebration, agents and their plus ones were wined and dined during the evenings and taken on excursions during the day. They were able to select Reggae River rafting in the Lethe Village or a scenic catamaran tour. They also attended a chic, all-white beach party at Montego Bay’s Half Moon Resort. The elegant One Love Affair award ceremony featured dinner and dancing, a virtual presentation from Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and a special performance by famed Jamaican Dancehall artist, Beenie Man.

To register for the Jamaica Travel Specialist program, visit oneloverewards.com.