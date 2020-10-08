Jamaica Hosts Successful Land X-Change MICE Conference in Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The tourist capital of Montego Bay served as the backdrop for Jamaica’s first in-person MICE event since the island reopened its borders.

Organized by eGroup Communications in collaboration with Hyatt Ziva & Zilara, the inaugural Land X-Change brought together top MICE buyers and suppliers for one-to-one meetings and networking events.

Some 37 buyer delegates from five countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Iceland and Kenya were on island for the 5-day/4-night event.

“As a destination, the MICE market remains a key sector and we were pleased that eGroup Communications chose Jamaica to host this important conference,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Health and safety remains a priority for us as a destination and the success of this in-person conference reinforces the effectiveness of our comprehensive health protocols and safety measures and our capabilities to ensure delegates have a safe, secure and seamless experience.”

Hyatt successfully hosted and executed the event in accordance with current health and safety protocols.

Tourism Director White thanked the organizers, eGroup Communications, for moving ahead with the staging of the event at a time when many meetings and conferences are being held virtually.

With Jamaica’s tourist industry on the road to recovery, the successful implementation of an in-person conference is welcome news.

Delegates were delighted to be able to gather in Montego Bay and welcomed the face-to-face interaction, albeit under special guidelines.

“For an industry that thrives in human interactions, a number of adjustments will be needed especially in a post-COVID era. The island’s successful hosting of this conference will serve as a benchmark in how similar events are hosted in the future,” noted White.

The Land X-Change was organized by eGroup Communications, Inc., the leader in electronic marketing for the hospitality industry with a 19-year history of results driven service for customers.

As a partner for the MICE event, the JTB’s Groups & Conventions division worked closely with eGroup to make the event not only pleasurable and memorable, but also provided services designed to ensure every stage of the planning process and all aspects of the visit went well for all the delegates.

Supplier Partners

Supplier partners participating in the event included Playa Resorts and their brands Hyatt Zilara/Hyatt Ziva, Jewel Grande & Hilton Rose Hall. Other partners include AMSTAR DMC, Chukka, Half Moon, Iberostar, Island Routes, Jamaica Tours Limited, Moon Palace Resort, Montego Bay Convention Center, Ocean Coral Spring, Sandals & Beaches Resorts, Secrets Resorts, and VIP Attractions – Club MoBay.