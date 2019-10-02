Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White Teaches Tourism at NYU

Director of Tourism Guest Lectures at New York University

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White has challenged New York University (NYU) School of Professional Studies graduate public relations students to become influencers of decisions.

Addressing students during his guest lecture on public relations specialties, the Tourism Director reminded the students that as communicators they don’t make decisions, but instead influence decisions, which in turn impact an outcome.

The Tourism Director shared with the students that in their field, the most important relationship is with the media and stakeholders, adding that relationships are as important as budgets in order to make their plan work. He outlined that if they manage the budgets and understand the competition, it increases creativity and ultimately brings costs down.

Another key relationship he pointed out was with the travel agents, which Jamaica truly values. He indicated that the levels of hyper connectivity are staggering adding that some 1.4 billion people traveled last year, but the majority used a travel agent versus online channels because they value relationships with a trusted advisor.

“In the business of tourism, it is about turning negatives into positives. You have to know your business targets, who are you reaching…we must manage problems and come up with solutions,” remarked Director White.

In tourism, culture and language are important ingredients to connect with travelers around the world and Director White urged the students to be sure to learn the culture, irrespective of the language they speak, so they can communicate effectively.

The Tourism Director concluded his lecture by encouraging the students to pursue their passion. He advised that if they choose to work in tourism, they should enjoy it, stressing that if they don’t, they will unhappy and the money will not be worth it.