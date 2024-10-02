Jamaica Hosts Successful Bridal Expo

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The anticipated Jamaica Bridal Expo was held from September 21-22 at the Montego Bay Convention Center and organizers are hailing it a success. Showcasing Jamaica’s leadership as one of the Caribbean’s top destination wedding locations, the two-day event allowed wedding professionals and destination newlyweds the opportunity to meet with top hotels, venues and services offered in the Jamaica bridal market.

The event also welcomed media, travel agents and wedding planners from across the globe to enjoy networking opportunities, panel discussions and wedding product showcases. More than 100 travel agents from the U.S. and Canada were in attendance and showed strong interest in the island’s wedding and romance offerings, with some agents booking honeymoon trips on the spot.

In thanking the destination partners, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Philip Rose, said, “We’re excited to welcome those of you responsible for bringing brides, grooms, honeymooners and their guests to our shores and to showcase all the outstanding services and amenities we have to offer. You’ll learn more about our local partners who are vital to creating memorable experiences for couples in love and developing new products to help keep Jamaica competitive in the wedding and honeymoon business.”

Resorts For Destination Weddings

Jamaica’s romance product continues to flourish, especially with the openings of new resorts ideal for destination weddings, including Sandals Dunn’s River, which opened in Ocho Rios last May, Riu Palace Aquarelle, which opened in Falmouth this May, and the anticipated Princess Grand Jamaica, opening later this year which will feature a private island dedicated for weddings and events.

“The global wedding industry has been valued at almost $180 billion dollars, with 25% of weddings taking place in a destination,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Jamaica Bridal Expo as it further signifies and positions Jamaica as a leading romance destination in the competitive Caribbean market.”

The Jamaica Bridal Expo comes on the heels of the “One Love” island’s recent announcement, which reported tremendous growth in tourism. During his opening remarks, Rose stated, “Last year, we saw a 25.5% year-over-year increase in total visitation and welcomed a record-breaking 4.1 million visitors. So far this year, we’ve welcomed a record-breaking 2.4 million visitors with $4.38 billion USD in gross earnings to-date – almost a 10% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. By 2025, we are on track to bring almost $5 billion USD to our economy.”

Known for its high-quality resorts, delectable cuisine, vibrant culture, incredible scenery and warm hospitality, Jamaica continues to prove its strength as a top destination for weddings, honeymoons and romantic getaways.