Jamaica Hi-5 5K Run/Walk 2021

The Jamaican Consul General to Miami, R. Oliver Mair invites you to participate in the annual “Jamaican Hi-5 5K Walk/Run” event on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Hi-5K Walk/Run will raise funds for the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative by the Ministry of Health in Jamaica.

Proceeds from the Hi-5 Run/Walk will go directly to benefit medical clinics across the island.

Five States across the Diaspora Southern USA Region; Georgia, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida are participating and will conduct their own event concurrently starting at 7:30 am on June 5, 2021.

Visit www.jamaicahi5krun.com for details.