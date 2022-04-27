Gramps Morgan, “Come out to Rhythms of Africa!”

Gramps Morgan is inviting the community to Rhythms of Africa Music Around the World taking place on Saturday, April 30, 6:30pm. Taking place at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, Miramar , FL

Special guest appearances by Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Roy “Gramps’ Morgan & the legendary Marcia Griffiths, & former Third World percussionist Grammy-nominated Willie Stewart highlight this year’s Rhythms of Africa concert. Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam.

The power of percussion!

African/Caribbean rhythms of Reggae, Blues, Soca, Samba, Ska, Dance Hall, Calypso, Latin, NOLA jazz, Funk, Pop, Afro-Beats & more in an array of sight & sounds that have astonished & delighted audiences as diverse as the earth itself.