Video

Gramps Morgan, “Come out to Rhythms of Africa!”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute

Gramps Morgan is inviting the community to Rhythms of Africa Music Around the World taking place on Saturday, April 30, 6:30pm. Taking place at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, Miramar, FL

Special guest appearances by Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Roy “Gramps’ Morgan & the legendary Marcia Griffiths, & former Third World percussionist Grammy-nominated Willie Stewart highlight this year’s Rhythms of Africa concert. Hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam.

The power of percussion!

African/Caribbean rhythms of Reggae, Blues, Soca, Samba, Ska, Dance Hall, Calypso, Latin, NOLA jazz, Funk, Pop, Afro-Beats & more in an array of sight & sounds that have astonished & delighted audiences as diverse as the earth itself.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

LASCO Chin Foundation and JDTAN Partnership - COVID-19 Jamaican Care Packets

LASCO Chin Foundation and JDTAN Partnership – COVID-19 Jamaican Care Packets

April 24, 2020
Jamaica Diaspora Day Round Table June 15, 2020

Jamaica Diaspora Day Round Table June 15, 2020

June 11, 2020
Marlon Hill candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission seat D9

Marlon Hill “Meet & Greet” Fundraising Reception in Southwest Ranches

November 10, 2019
President Obama Doesn't Have Time For These 7 Excuses Not To Vote

President Obama Doesn’t Have Time For These 7 Excuses Not To Vote

October 23, 2018
Back to top button