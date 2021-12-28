Gramps Morgan thanks Shaggy, Contractor, and India Arie for his Grammy Nomination

[TENNESSEE] – Reggae Grammy nominee, Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage is currently on a solo tour in Kenya promoting his Grammy nominated album “Positive Vibration”. Gramps took the time out to make a video for his fans on social media where he thanked everyone who voted for his Grammy nomination.

Gramps also thanked his Jamaican marketer Sean “Contractor” Edwards, his USA team, Johnny Reid out of Nashville Tennessee, Tracy Wilder, and Halo Entertainment. In addition, Gramps also thanked his band Morgan Heritage, Shaggy, India Arie, and his son Jemere Morgan, whom he said was instrumental in the success of the album. In his video release, Morgan also said Reggae Music is real and reggae music lives and praised the other reggae Grammy nominees.

Gramps said he was also especially thankful for his father Denroy Morgan, who is on the album and received his 1st Grammy nomination.