Queen Ifrica – Trueversation ft. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

The Jamaican award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist Queen Ifrica unleashes the video for “Trueversation” featuring Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

The visual, which was shot in Miami’s Wynwood district and directed by Antwan Smith.

“Trueversation“ is now available on all digital platforms and will be featured on her third studio album Climb, available March 3, 2017 via VP Records