Jamaica Elected to Serve Four-year Term on UNWTO Executive Council

Quito, Ecuador – Jamaica has been elected to serve on the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Executive Council for 2023-2027 alongside Colombia. The decision was made during the 68th UNWTO Commission for the Americas Meeting (CAM) currently underway in Quito, Ecuador.

In celebrating the achievement, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett said, “Jamaica has been among the top-performing countries in the Americas leading a robust recovery in travel and tourism. Being elected alongside Colombia to represent our regional colleagues is an incredible honour, and we look forward to contributing wholesomely to the organization’s thrust to promote tourism as a driver of sustainable economic growth for developing nations especially.”

The Executive Council is responsible for the management and implementation of strategic decisions carried out by the UNWTO.

“We are thrilled by the expression of confidence our fellow member states have shown. I continue to invite deeper collaboration among regional partners as we work to build resilience regionally and internationally. We are among the most tourism-dependent regions in the world, and it is imperative that our views are represented at the highest level,” added the tourism minister.

Other decisions arising from the meeting include the Dominican Republic’s selection to serve as President of the Regional Commission for Americas for 2023-2025. Argentina and Paraguay have been selected to serve as Vice-Presidents of CAM for the same period as well as for the UNWTO General Assembly to be held in October.

Minister Bartlett has been participating in a series of panels, presentations and seminars focused on tourism investment trends and opportunities in the Americas. A highlight of the 68th CAM was the Investment Seminar that explored the promotion of investments through technical cooperation, building capacity for tourism development and accessing financing that accelerates climate resilience in the regional sector.

It was agreed that Cuba would host the 69th CAM scheduled for 2024.