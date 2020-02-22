Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network featured at Clinton Global Initiative event in Puerto Rico

// // //

PUERTO RICO – The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) was featured at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network Post-Disaster Recovery meeting in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, February 18, 2020.

Leo Gilling was a speaker on the Enriching Community-Driven Food System panel which focused on food security and food sovereignty in the Caribbean. Leo addressed how climate action can impact food security and sustainable livelihoods for Farmers.

Also, the Caribbean Tree Planting project, JDTAN is co-leading with the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance (CariPhil Alliance) received a Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Commitment to Action certificate. The certificate was presented on stage by former United States President, Bill Clinton.

The Caribbean Tree Planting Project seeks to plant 1 MILLION trees in the Caribbean.

Jamaica will contribute at least 100,000 trees under the colloquial moniker Plant Nuff Tree and will not only seek to address climate resilience but also food security by targeting fruit-bearing trees.

This is a monumental opportunity for Jamaican Farmers who will receive the trees for free thanks to a partnership with the Trees that Feed Foundation, a charity based in Chicago, started and run by Jamaicans Mary and Mike McLaughlin.

Leo Gilling, JDTAN Chair said, “This project will help us to strengthen our farmers by opening access to new markets. We are also going to specifically target female Farmers.” He went on to add, “being a part of the CGI Action Network, will allow us to tap into CGI’s vast network of global partners and experts, this is a great achievement.”

The Plant Nuff Tree initiative supports Jamaica’s national tree planting goals, Jamaica Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 13 – Climate Action, among others. It is supported by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Jamaica Institute of Environmental Professionals (JIEP), the LASCO Chin Foundation, Sandals Foundation, and other partners.

Plant Nuff Tree is part of JDTAN’s Jamaica Week of Action 2020 (WOA) which will be held May 31-June 5.

Jamaicans at home and abroad are invited to work with Jamaica Diaspora Taskforces to execute projects that will address crime and climate resilience.