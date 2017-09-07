US Virgin Islands in recovery mode following Hurricane Irma

St. Thomas, USVI – With the passing of Hurricane Irma hospital services on St. Thomas, USVI are now limited to emergency care.

The Roy Lester Schneider Hospital is also providing tetanus vaccines to treat injuries caused by metal objects, such as nails and galvanized roofing.

Radiation treatment and normal dialysis treatment have been suspended due to “catastrophic failures” of hospital systems. However, emergency dialysis is being provided in the ER.

The evacuation of patients, assisted by U.S. military aircraft, continues. Five patients requiring intensive care are being transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital on St. Croix; the remaining patients are being airlifted to hospitals in Puerto Rico.

The RLS hospital and Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute suffered severe hurricane damage.

On St. John, the Myra Keating Smith Community Health Clinic suffered structural damage and has limited patient care. The ambulance boat which operates between St. Thomas and St. John is disabled.

Ambulance service is limited on both islands due to road conditions which prevent movement of personnel. Road-clearing operations have been prioritized.

Governor Kenneth Mapp announced earlier today that mobile hospital units have been requested and that a U.S. Navy ship, the USS Kearsarge, is in nearby waters.

A priority remains the opening of the airports. It is anticipated that initial relief supplies and personnel will arrive in St. Croix and be delivered to St. Thomas from there.

Efforts are underway to restore electricity to St. Thomas and St. John, now without any service. Multiple transformers have blown and many lines are down. The public is urged to avoid downed powerlines which may become energized at any time. Technicians are working frantically to repair the main power-generating plant on St. Thomas.

Occupants of damaged shelters are being relocated. A vendor has been contracted to provide meals and other services to all shelters.

A priority also is the re-establishment of marine transportation between St. Thomas and St. John. The U.S. Coast Guard, using radar, has begun clearing the respective harbors of debris.

As more neighborhoods of St. Thomas and St. John become accessible by road, first responders have confirmed three fatalities. Road-clearing and other relief efforts are being hampered by residents leaving their homes in violation of a declared curfew.

Public safety officials are urging that residents of the St. Thomas – St. John district remain sheltered in place to facilitate rescue and recovery efforts.