Governor Mapp expresses concern for Trinidadians impacted by severe flooding

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has expressed solidarity with the people of Trinidad & Tobago following the dangerous flooding that is seriously impacting residents in communities in various parts of Trinidad.

“We in the Virgin Islands know all too well the struggles and the pain associated with natural disasters, as we continue to rebuild following Hurricanes Irma and Maria one year ago,” said Governor Mapp.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is home to a number of Trinidadians, and we join them in prayer for a complete recovery from this national disaster,” Governor Mapp stated.

The twin island nation has experienced extremely heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to dangerous flood conditions.