Local News

Jamaica Diaspora Awards: Honoring Jamaicans in the Southern United States

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair Jamaica Diaspora Awards
Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair Jamaica Diaspora Awards
Consul General, Oliver Mair

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair is inviting nominations for persons be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States of America.

As we prepare for the festive season, the Jamaica Diaspora Awards Ceremony will be included in the upcoming activities to honor the holidays, with details on the date and location to be revealed soon.

The Jamaica Diaspora Awards honor Jamaicans living abroad. These awards recognize those who have made a positive impact in their community.

Consul General Mair emphasized the importance of acknowledging those who have significantly supported our communities abroad and the Jamaican economy. He added that “it is fitting when we recognize our local unsung heroes celebrating stories of vision, courage and accomplishments.”

Forms are now available on the website for the Consulate General or can be requested by email at [email protected].  Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, November 27, 2024.  Nominations can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Consulate General of Jamaica, (Consulate Awards) 44 West Flagler Street, – 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130.

People can choose areas for nominees from many fields. This list includes several areas: law and justice, health care, faith and religious leadership, and public service. It also covers philanthropy, social services, and business leadership. Additionally, it includes youth leadership, cultural arts such as media, entertainment, and sports, as well as education.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Counterpart supplies pharmaceuticals to 9,200 Haitians

May 30, 2007
Miramar Commissioner Hosts An Evening with Olympian, Shelly Ann-Fraser-Pryce CD

Miramar Commissioner Hosts An Evening with Olympian, Shelly Ann-Fraser-Pryce CD

November 10, 2021

Community Fundraiser to benefit school in Jamaica

January 30, 2008

Haiti Ratifies Revised Treaty Of Chaguaramas

February 11, 2008
Back to top button