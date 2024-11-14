SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair is inviting nominations for persons be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States of America.

As we prepare for the festive season, the Jamaica Diaspora Awards Ceremony will be included in the upcoming activities to honor the holidays, with details on the date and location to be revealed soon.

The Jamaica Diaspora Awards honor Jamaicans living abroad. These awards recognize those who have made a positive impact in their community.

Consul General Mair emphasized the importance of acknowledging those who have significantly supported our communities abroad and the Jamaican economy. He added that “it is fitting when we recognize our local unsung heroes celebrating stories of vision, courage and accomplishments.”

Forms are now available on the website for the Consulate General or can be requested by email at [email protected]. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Nominations can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Consulate General of Jamaica, (Consulate Awards) 44 West Flagler Street, – 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130.

People can choose areas for nominees from many fields. This list includes several areas: law and justice, health care, faith and religious leadership, and public service. It also covers philanthropy, social services, and business leadership. Additionally, it includes youth leadership, cultural arts such as media, entertainment, and sports, as well as education.