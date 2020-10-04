Jamaica Diaspora Alumni Chapter Support for Holy Childhood students

SOUTH FLORIDA – A shipment of Computer equipment totaling $15,000 has been donated to Holy Childhood High School in Kingston (Jamaica) by the Holy Childhood High School International Alumni Association for the institution’s Virtual learning curriculum.

The shipment of computers, desktops, tablets and projectors will be shipped by Food For The Poor.

On hand at the Food for the Poor Florida office, Wednesday (Sept. 30), to prepare packaging of the supplies were Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, President of the Alumni Association Ms. Michelle Richards Phillips, alumni member Ms. Connie Kadoo, and GIK Operations & Integrity Programs Manager at Food for the Poor, Ms. Carrie Armus.

Consul General Mair expressed appreciation to the Alumni Association for their efforts in providing much needed assistance in the area of education in Jamaica. “He lauded them for “using your resources, expertise and garnering support as you partner with key stakeholders like the Food For the Poor”.

Mr. Mair noted that he was encouraged by the ongoing commitment of the Diaspora alumni chapters in contributing to Jamaica’s education system through their ongoing community activities. He reiterated that the Consulate is always ready to facilitate any objectives in advancing Jamaica’s economic development.

President Richards Phillips also expressed gratitude to the alumni members of the International chapter for their contributions to this effort which provided an opportunity for alumni members to give back to their alma mater. She also emphasized gratitude to Consul General Mair for his overwhelming support of networking and contacts which helped to facilitate the projects being undertaken by the alumni members.

The President also indicated that proceeds from the recent Reunion Gala held in February this year have also benefitted the building development project at the Kingston campus which has an enrolment of some 1,800 students.