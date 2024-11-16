Jamaica Cruise Tourism Generates $197.8M

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reinforcing its status as a leading Caribbean tourism destination, Jamaica has generated $197.8 million USD from cruise tourism in the 2023/2024 season. According to a recent study by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), sponsored by Jamaica Vacations Limited, passenger and crew visits to Jamaica, along with additional expenditures by cruise lines and the destination such as port services, taxes, and local goods and services, drove the island’s overall cruise tourism expenditures.

The survey reported that during the 2023/2024 cruise year, a total of 1,426,485 cruise passengers arrived in Jamaica aboard cruise ships and an estimated 1,158,240 passengers disembarked to visit the island. In total, passengers spent roughly $136.7 million USD through including accommodations, food and beverage, local goods and shore excursions.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our cruise tourism sector,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “In 2023, we welcomed 1.26 million cruise passenger arrivals which was 48.3% above 2022 figures. To keep up with demand, we work diligently to ensure our ports and services remain updated so cruise lines, crew members and passengers have an outstanding experience from arrival to departure – including the enjoyment of our famous beaches, historical sites and adventure experiences in between.”

Spending Habits

Onshore, passengers spent 71% of their money on excursions, watches and jewelry. Additionally, more than 3 in 5 (62%) of the passengers reported that their cruise party purchased an excursion. Crew members also showed their love for the “One Love” island, with an estimated 166,790 crew members going ashore and spending nearly $8.1 million USD on excursions, local crafts, food and other purchases.

The survey also found Jamaica the fifth highest destination in the Caribbean and Latin America for cruise line spending during the 2023/2024 cruise year with a total of $49.7 million USD. This includes payments from cruise lines to local businesses for a variety of goods and services, including payments for port fees and taxes, navigation services, utilities and other supplies.

“Cruise lines have expressed keen interest in sourcing more of their global product needs from Jamaica,” continued Minister Barlett. “Therefore, through the Tourism Linkages Network, we are working to increase opportunity for Jamaica’s farmers, manufacturers, artisans, and other enterprises to offer these services.”

The $197.8 million USD in cruise tourism spend also supported direct employment of 3,920 Jamaican residents, paying $36.1 million in annual wages.

“The cruise industry has played a major role in our tourism growth,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “We have welcomed over three million visitors this year so far, and that is largely due to our operators, vendors and suppliers who work diligently to ensure the entire visitor experience – for those arriving by air or sea – is smooth sailing.”

Conducted onboard FCCA member cruise ships from October 2023 to May 2024, the survey included passenger and crew responses gathered via QR codes. Passengers and crew were only surveyed once during a cruise itinerary. Of those who completed the survey, 73% stated it was their first visit to Jamaica. Among those surveyed, 32% were from the U.S., 37% Canada and 17% Italy.