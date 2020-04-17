Jamaica Consulate (Miami) hosts Prayer Line Support for Victims of COVID-19

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica (Miami) has initiated a team of experts to assist with prayer, counselling and words of encouragement to help the community through the challenges of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team of volunteers include two pastors, a licensed psychologist and a life coach who will respond virtually by appointment, to the concerns of individuals.

So far, the project has received support by those needing a ‘listening ear’ in our community.

The volunteers are

Rev. Horace Ward, Senior Pastor of the Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens (Horace.ward@gmail.com)

Pastor Norman Hemming of the Cooper City Church of God (norman_h3@yahoo.com)

Licensed Psychologist, Dr. Joan Muir (jmuir@drjoanmuir.com)

Life Coach, Mr. Craig Duncan (duncancraig777@gmail.com )

Consul General R. Oliver Mair in expressing his gratitude to the team stated that he was led to this idea as the Consulate continues to reach out to those negatively impacted by the pandemic.

While the Consulate staff has been working remotely with limited resources, the impact of calls for support continue to increase. The community support was solicited, and the interest nevertheless was supported.

A team was immediately put together to assist with support of prayer, counselling and inspiration for motivating those in need through the challenges now faced.

The Consul General stated emphatically that this is merely a support group for persons to reach out during stressful times for informational support only, and this will be enhanced at the one on one meeting.

For further information interested persons may visit the Consulate’s website at www.jamaicacgmiami.org.