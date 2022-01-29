Black History Month 2022 Calendar of Events for Miami-Dade County

[MIAMI] – The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), along with various community-based organizations, recognizes several events paying homage to the African American Diaspora for Black History Month, while observing this year’s theme as established by the National Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALFH).

The theme for 2022 is “Black Health and Wellness”, a fitting reflection for this period as we acknowledge the legacy of Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine originating from the African continent.

Black History Month 2022 Calendar of Events

Friday, February 4, 2022 11:30 a.m.

“Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Black History Month Kickoff Unveiling of “Black Health & Wellness”

Photo exhibit featuring Black Miami Medical Professionals Curated by MUCE featuring images from Miami-based Photographer Joe Wesley

Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 N.W. 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128

Friday, February 4, 2022 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

“Sunshine Jazz Organization presents Carole Ann Taylor in Concert”

Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127

Tickets: $16 per person – Details: www.Sunshinejazz.org

Saturday, February 5, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Perez Art Museum’s Ninth Anniversary “Art + Soul” Fundraiser featuring avid art collector David Alan Grier

Ticketed event: *Proof of Vaccination required – Details: (786) 345-5674 bwhitley@pamm.org and www.pamm.org

Saturday, February 5, 2022 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Running Edge 305 5k

Historic Overtown run/walk Gibson Park, 350 Northwest 13th Street, Miami, Florida 33136

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/miami-half-marathon-shakeout-5k-historic-overtown-tickets

Saturday, February 5, 2022 3 p.m.

Adrienne Arsht Center presents “Third Annual Heritage Fest 2022: Mind, Body and Soul”

Thomson Plaza for the Arts -Free fun-filled activities for the entire family. Performances by local artists, food vendors and music Details: www.arshtcenter.org

The Heritage Project: Race, Intimacy and Expression in Dance 5 p.m.

Peacock Foundation Studio (In person) & Online | Free – RSVP

Proof of vaccination for in-person attendance Details: www.arshtcenter.org

Saturday, February 5, 2022 7 p.m.

3rd Bi-Annual “The Art of a Spiritual”

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 N.W. 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142

Concert showcasing the technical complexity of the Negro

Spiritual featuring the next generation opera singers

Details: 305-638-6771 www.ahcacmiami.org

Saturday, February 12, 2022 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Inauguration of ‘Immortalizing a New Generation” exhibit sponsored by the Miami Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board Heritage Planning Committee & The Historic Hampton House, 4240 N.W. 27th Avenue, Miami, FL

Curated by MUCE featuring photographic images by Regis and Kahran Bethencourt of CreativeSoul Photography www.creativesoulphoto.com

Details: Historic Hampton House (305) 638-5800 www.historichamptonhouse.org

305-375-4606 or Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov www.miamidade.gov/advocacy

Thursday, February 17, 2022 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Sant La Presents: “Haitians and the Black Greek Culture”

Sant La Facebook Live @SantlaHaitian Details: lhermantin@santla.org

Saturday, February 17, 2022 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Overtown Children & Youth Coalition’s “Legacy Series” featuring local African American history

Details: www.overtowncyc.org

Saturday, February 19, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation presents “Why I am Proud of My Heritage as I Plan for My Future” Essay contest A Virtual Event www.historichamptonhouse.org www.lemoncitycemetery.org

Details: Retha.BooneFye@miamidade.gov

Thursday, February 24, 2022 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Girl Power Rock’s “Black History Brain Bowl Competition”

Details: helen@girlpowerrocks.org http://www.GirlPowerRocks.org

Thursday, February 24, 2022 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

OCYC Presents: “Black to the Future” Black History Webinar Part Two www.overtowncyc.org

Friday-Sunday, February 25-27, 2022

25th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: “Jazz on the Plaza” – Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

Sponsored by The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.

812 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136 – Tickets & Details: www.meltonmustafajazzfestival.com

Saturday, February 26, 2022 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Nubian Sistahood presents “All Queens Day” Honoring Ten African-American ‘Sheroes’ Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall Social & Economic Center

5120 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142 – Free Admission: RSVP shabenj@aol.com

Tours, Exhibits & Special Community Events

January 2, 2022-February 20, 200

Hampton Art Lovers & Pegasus World Cup & Baccarat presents: “Too Black, Too Fast: An Exhibition showcasing the portraiture and history of African American jockeys in thoroughbred horse racing” a multi-media project with Artist Michael McBride & Sculptor George Nock

Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 N.W. 9th Street, Miami, Florida 33136 – 786-529-8624

Free – RSVP: www.hamptonartlovers.com

Saturday, January 22, 2022 3p.m. – 6 p.m.

Reception for “Matters of the Inner City: A Solo Exhibition by Charles Humes, Jr.”

Exhibit available through February 19th, in the Amadlozi Gallery, 6161 N.W. 22nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142

Details: 305-638-6771 – RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/matters-of-the-inner-city-by-charles-humes-jr-exhibition-reception-tickets-216377128817?

Tuesday-Thursday, February 1-3, 2022 and Tuesday-Friday, February 22-25, 2022

Virginia Key Beach Park – In Person Tours and Virtual Tours: http://vkvirtual.oncell.com

Explore the cultural impact that people of color had on Miami’s early 20th century history. Explore Miami Dade County’s first “Colored Only Beach and how it became the paradise it is today. Learn about indigenous plant species, where Black Icons frequented and the diverse wildlife.

Details: 305-960-4600 and RSVP: info@virginiakeybeachlark.net

Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum

480 NW 11th Street, Miami, Florida 33136 305-329-2513

The museum houses historical memorabilia of the first Black police officers in the City of Miami. Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.

Tuesday, FEBRUARY 1 – Saturday, FEBRUARY 5, 2022

“I DREAM A WORLD: The Harlem Renaissance and Beyond”

A week-long multi-disciplinary festival celebrating the history and cultural influence of the Harlem Renaissance

Presented by New World Symphony, New World Center, 500 17thStreet • Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-3330 | www.nws.edu

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Florida Memorial University’s Third Annual Giving Day

Presenting the University’s largest 24-hour fundraising campaign, to support the only

Historical Black University (HBCU) in South Florida. – Details: (305) 626-3600 www.fmuniv.edu/

Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Black History Month 2022 programming – Visit www.miamiandmiamibeach.com or www.multiculturalmiami.com

Miami Dade Public Library’s Black History Month 2022 Events & Black History Month Virtual Events

At individual branches – 305-375-2665

Check “Calendar of Events” for the month of February & register.www.mdpls.org

*Please note that some in-person events require social distancing as well as proof of vaccination.

For more information on the month’s events, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606. For a more detailed calendar of events, visit https://www.miamidade.gov/advocacy/library/black-history-month-events.pdf