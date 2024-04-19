MIAMI – The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) has announced the 2024 Jamaica Charity Gala, which will be held on Saturday, May 4th at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, FL. This year’s Gala will celebrate awardees: Mr. Christopher Zacca, International Achievement Award and Mr. Courtney Campbell, International Achievement Award.

Christopher Zacca, CD, JP, BSc, MBA

Christopher Zacca is a prominent Jamaican business leader with a wealth of business and management experience in both the public and private sectors, spanning over three decades.

Zacca is currently the President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, which has operations in Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, and Panama, and is Chairman of the Board of the Sagicor Jamaica Foundation, a registered charity that plays a significant role in supporting health and education initiatives.

His commitment to public service is evident in the multifaceted public sector roles he has played throughout his career. He has served as a special advisor to the Prime Minister and is a former Chairman of the Development Bank of Jamaica, and the National Health Fund, as well as a former Board Director of numerous State Agencies.

Prior to leading Sagicor Group Jamaica, he held senior leadership positions and left an enduring mark at esteemed companies such as Red Stripe, the ATL Group, the Jamaica Observer, and the former national airline, Air Jamaica. He has also previously held board positions at a number of private companies including the ATL Group, Sandals Resorts, Air Jamaica, the Jamaica Observer Newspaper, and Nasdaq listed Playa Hotels and Resorts.

Courtney Campbell, MBA, ACIB, BSc, JP

Courtney Campbell is President and Chief Executive Officer of VM Group Limited and VM Financial Group Limited, whose operations extend from Jamaica to other Caribbean territories and major financial districts in North America and Europe.

Before joining VM Group, Mr. Campbell had already established an impressive record of success in several senior executive roles, including that of CEO of GraceKennedy Financial Group. He also spent over 23 years with the National Commercial Bank, serving in various leadership positions, including Head of the Retail Banking Division and other roles instrumental to the bank’s success.

Mr. Campbell is a passionate advocate for financial inclusion and gives purposeful service as a Corporate Champion for the UWI STAT, Mona Campus, and serves on the Governor-General Jamaica Trust as well as the Investment Committee of the Council of World Missions. He is also a former Chairman of the National Education Trust (NET), and is the first and current Chairman of the VM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of VM Group.

2024 Jamaica Charity Gala

The 2024 Jamaica Charity Gala is an elegant experience with a silent auction collection and premium entertainment that provides an opportunity to engage with our supporters. The selection of luxury auction items, fine wines, and the three-course meal make the gala one of South Florida’s premier fundraising events to support initiatives in Jamaica.

Caron Chung, Executive Director of the AFJ states, “The AFJ is pleased to award Mr. Christopher Zacca and Mr. Courtney Campbell with the 2024 International Achievement Award. Our annual fundraisers offer an opportunity to acknowledge distinguished individuals while connecting a captive audience to our mission. The Gala will be an opportunity to celebrate these two esteemed award recipients.”

For over 40 years, the AFJ has provided well-needed support in education, healthcare, and economic development, which includes programs such as expanding the handheld ultrasound device initiative into 18 hospitals, and other disaster relief responses. Our annual discretionary grant cycle funds an active grant application request process. All proceeds from the 2024 Jamaica Charity Gala will bring vital funds to support programs that advance the mission of the AFJ for Jamaica.