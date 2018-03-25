Jamaica Association of Maryland (JAM) elects Rick Nugent as President

By Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – After serving two terms as President of the Baltimore based Jamaica Association of Maryland (JAM), Rick Nugent was elected to serve the organization for a third term.

Mr. Nugent who founded the organization 30 years ago demitted office as President in 2014 to run for President of the National Association of Jamaica and Supportive Organization (NAJASO). After completing a four-year tenure at NAJASO, Mr. Nugent states that the members of JAM once again asked him to lead the organization for a third time.

Mr. Nugent and his new board were elected on Tuesday, March 14th at the association’s headquarters in Baltimore.

Jamaica Association of Maryland (JAM) Board Members

Among the officers elected to serve is 1st Vice President Clayon Gail; 2nd Vice President, Kevin Smith; General Secretary, Rohan Budhai; Asst. Secretary, Henry Budhai; Treasurer, Jacqueline Bell; Asst. Treasurer, Ann-Marie Summers and Public Relations Officer Aston Boyd.

According to President Nugent, the organization will focus on outreach programs such as immigration, business opportunities, and membership growth. He pointed out that special emphasis will be given to attracting more young people into the organization as they are the future of the organization.

Mr. Nugent disclosed that some calendar events planned for the year include a prayer breakfast on April 7th, bus trip to Connecticut on April 21st to attend the West Indies Social Club’s 67th Awards Banquet, a Scholarship Awards on June 9th, Jamaica Independence Gala on August 4th and Jamaica Independence church service on August 12th.

Mr. Nugent succeeds outgoing President Mr. Noel Godfrey. JAM is the oldest Jamaican organization in Baltimore.