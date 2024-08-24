Jamaica and Brazil Forge Partnership to Promote Tourism Resilience

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism have signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate cooperation in boosting tourism resilience. The areas of cooperation covered under the MOU include: Climate resilience in tourism; Entrepreneurial tourism resilience; Tourism security resilience; and Tourism pandemic resilience.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett revealed that the partnership will also see the establishment of a GTRCMC satellite centre at the University of San Luis. This partnership, formalised during a ceremony in São Luís, Brazil, earlier this week, seeks to equip stakeholders with the tools to navigate future challenges and build a more resilient tourism industry.

Minister Bartlett, who signed the MOU alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Hon. Celso Sabino and Governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, emphasised the importance of this collaboration.

“Building resilience has become the foundation on which sustainability can be achieved. So, my colleague, Minister Sabino and I will build, together, an intellectual institution to develop resilience and make stakeholders capable of recognising difficulties and overcoming them quickly, with the best information, good ideas and innovation,” Minister Bartlett said.

It was noted that the establishment of the GTRCMC satellite centre at the University of San Luis will take place in September 2024, coinciding with the G20 Tourism Ministers’ meeting, at which Minister Bartlett is expected to present on tourism resilience and sustainability.

Furthermore, Jamaica is set to emerge as the most linked English-speaking Caribbean location to Brazil and, by extension, South America, after important talks facilitated by Minister Bartlett and his Brazilian colleague, Minister Sabino. The discussions focused on securing full air connectivity between the two countries and strengthening tourism collaboration.

Minister Bartlett said Brazil will give airlines incentives for flying this route, improving travel between the two countries.

“This will undoubtedly deepen our social and cultural ties to South America, opening the door to new economic opportunities for all countries in the region. Our meetings with Brazilian stakeholders underscore our commitment to fostering sustainable growth and expanding Jamaica’s reach in Latin America,” Minister Bartlett added.

Strengthening Tourism Partnership

