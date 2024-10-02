Discover The Bahamas’ October Treasures: Fall Delights, Festivals and Special Offers

NASSAU, Bahamas – As October approaches, The Bahamas remains a paradise untouched by seasonal changes, where the sun’s embrace is eternal, and the sea’s call is constant. This October, dive into a world where adventure and relaxation coexist in perfect harmony across the archipelago.

Here’s what’s new and on the horizon for those eager to explore or simply unwind during the month of October and beyond:

New Routes

Bahamasair – Beginning September 6 – October 3, 2024, Bahamasair is set to increase capacity on its Freeport to Fort Lauderdale route, a move to ensure continued airlift into the island from the Florida market.

American Airlines – American Airlines will return to Freeport after October 3 with daily service, and then will ramp up its Miami-Freeport offerings to twice daily service in November, which will be a big boost to fall travel. Additionally, the airline will offer a Saturday service between Charlotte and Freeport.

Events

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival (October 22 – 27)

Taking place at the iconic Baha Mar Resort, this annual favorite festival will feature celebrity chef demos, special master classes, live performances and the return of FUZE, what the resort is calling a first-of-its-kind art showcase. Highlights will include a special performance by Grammy winner Rod Stewart, who will take the stage at the Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar at Baha Bay Lagoon on October 25. Guests can see Stewart and enjoy live chef action stations as well as unique cocktails starting at $299 for Silver Pass Holders. Premier access is available for Gold Pass Holders at $499 and Platinum Pass Holders at $699 including VIP viewing for the performance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Looking ahead…

Six Senses Grand Bahama: Teasers have been released for the upcoming Six Senses Grand Bahama, marking the brand’s debut in The Bahamas, promising a luxurious resort experience set to redefine hospitality in the region.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

British Colonial, Nassau: Embrace the autumnal charm at The British Colonial Hotel with the “ Fall in Paradise ” offer. Stay now through November 27, 2024, and enjoy a 20% discount along with a $50 food and beverage credit. Dive into luxury where historic architecture meets modern comfort, providing an unforgettable backdrop for seasonal festivities. Book by November 26, 2024, using promo code FALLBC for this exclusive deal.

Caerula Mar Club: The "First Dibs on Paradise" package invites early birds to book between now and September 30 for stays from November 1 to December 19, 2024. Enjoy escalating savings from 10% off for 3-4 nights to a free 7th night for 6-night stays, including dining credits and an evening cruise. The first five bookings also receive a stylish swimsuit from STYLEST.

Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham: Fall into Savings: Book by September 30 for stays until November 30, 2024, and get a BOGO deal where the second guest stays at 50% off, with one child staying free at select resorts. Perfect for a family or romantic getaway, immerse yourself in vibrant culture and endless fun. Book Early & Save: Plan ahead for your winter escape with up to 40% off when booking by September 30 for travel between December 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Experience the Caribbean's finest with savings that make your dream vacation affordable. Viva Fortuna Beach Fun-a-thon: Dive into wellness or explore the depths with complimentary participation in special events, including dive weeks. Enjoy all-inclusive perks set against the backdrop of one of the Caribbean's best beaches, with entertainment for all ages. The Cove Eleuthera: The "Linger Longer" package offers a complimentary 5th night when booking a 4-night stay, providing savings based on room type. This serene retreat, set on 40 lush acres, promises tranquility and adventure in equal measure, with activities ranging from snorkeling to private beach lounging. Atlantis Paradise Island: Guests can bundle flights with stays at any of Atlantis' unique properties for up to 35% savings through 2025. With stays at The Royal, The Cove, The Reef, or The Coral, enjoy additional resort credits up to $400, enhancing your experience from dining at Paranza to thrilling water park adventures at Aquaventure. Book between now and November 22, 2024, or January 2 to March 31, 2025, for this offer.



Recent Happenings and Upcoming Openings

Recognition in the Industry – The Bahamas recently received recognition in the international hospitality industry. Smart Meetings has nominated Bahamas Tourism and Nassau Paradise Island for CVB – International, alongside Atlantis Paradise Island and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar for Hotel/Venue – International in its 2024 Platinum Choice Awards. Voting is currently open and will conclude on September 20, 2024, with finalists being featured in the December issue of the publication.

Sandals Exuma's Transformation – In a significant development for family vacationers, Sandals Emerald Bay in The Bahamas is undergoing a transformative $100 million renovation to become Beaches Exuma, set to open its doors by 2026. This rebranding will cater to families, expanding the resort's footprint with new amenities like additional rooms, villas, and enhanced family-oriented water features and activities. The project not only promises to double the resort's workforce to approximately 1,000 employees but also aims to introduce eco-friendly and educational experiences, such as mangrove tours. This renovation marks the first Beaches Resort in The Bahamas, aiming to solidify the region's appeal as a premier family destination.

Island Focus: The Exumas

Embraced by The Bahamas’ turquoise expanse, The Exumas offer a serene retreat where luxury meets the untamed wilderness. This archipelago, dotted with over 365 cays, is known for its crystal-clear waters and unique attractions like the swimming pigs and the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park – a sanctuary of marine life and untouched beauty. Here, visitors can sail through islands where the sea’s transparency reveals a vibrant underwater world or find solitude on beaches where the only footprints might be their own.

Whether it’s snorkeling among colorful reefs, diving into the legendary Thunderball Grotto, or catching a glimpse of the elusive Bahamian hutia, the islands promise an intimate connection with nature. The waters around are not just for leisure; they’re a playground for sport fishing, with bonefishing being a popular draw, challenging anglers in the shallow flats.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this October. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com.