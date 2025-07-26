Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Presents Credentials to President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C.– Jamaica’s new Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, presented his Letters of Credence to President of the United States Donald Trump, during a ceremony held in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24th, 2025

The presentation ceremony marks the completion of the credentialing process – the most significant part of the formality that affirms the diplomatic role and reinforces the strong bilateral ties between Jamaica and the United States.

In his remarks, President Trump indicated that the arrival of Jamaica’s top diplomat is important on many levels and signifies the close partnership built on a foundation of deep ties between our people.

“It signifies more than 60 years of friendship between our nations and our enduring commitment to trade, investment and security”, President Trump emphasized.

He expressed strong support for the Government and people of Jamaica and for the continued development of the special relationship that exists between the two countries.

Caribbean Basin Security Initiative

President Trump underscored that the United States Government looks forward to working with the Government of Jamaica on mutual goals of countering transnational crime and strengthening regional security, particularly through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) and through collaboration on Haiti.

Highlighting the importance of improving the prosperity of both nations, President Trump reiterated the shared interest in trade and investment.

“We see opportunities to work together on expanding trade and promoting more U.S. investment into Jamaica, particularly in areas such as energy and tourism”, the President highlighted.

In extending warm welcome to Jamaica’s 14th Ambassador to the United States, the U.S. President stated, “Mr. Ambassador, I look forward to working with you to advance our common agenda and deepen the bonds between our countries. It is a pleasure to welcome you to Washington.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Anderson conveyed warm greetings from the Government and people of Jamaica – a country which shares a longstanding and valued friendship with the United States.

He further noted “Jamaica’s and the United States’ relationship is deeply rooted in shared history, cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and geographic proximity. Over the years, our cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels has grown steadily, yielding mutual benefits across several key sectors, particularly in security, health, and energy.”

Ambassador Anderson, in speaking to Jamaica’s longstanding partnership with the United States said “Mr. President, Jamaica deeply appreciates our strong and enduring security partnership with the United States through the various cooperation mechanisms. This collaboration has been instrumental in strengthening our security capabilities and promoting regional stability. As Ambassador, I look forward to working closely with your administration to deepen and expand this critical partnership in pursuit of a safer and more secure Western Hemisphere.

Ambassador Anderson reiterated other priorities for engaging with the United States, including key areas of energy, trade and investment. The Ambassador highlighted the critical importance of the Jamaica-US economic partnership, noting that the United States remains the country’s most important trading partner, and that the island continues to attract a growing number of American tourists.

Jamaica – US Diplomatic Relationship

Jamaica’s top Envoy to the United States highlighted that “In March of this year, Jamaica had the distinct honour to welcome U.S. Secretary of State the Hon. Marco Rubio. His visit underscored the strength of our bilateral relationship and reaffirmed the spirit of partnership that continues to guide our engagements.”

The credential ceremony represents a significant milestone in Jamaica-US diplomatic relationship and sets the stage for continued cooperation on matters of mutual interest.