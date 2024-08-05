Jamaica 62 – One Love to the World: Consulate General of Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, R. Oliver Mair – Anniversary of Independence “Jamaica 62 – One Love To The World” message:

In everything give thanks for this is the will of the Lord. On behalf of the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, I extend greetings to you all as we commemorate 62 years of independence.

We have so much to be thankful for as we think of our rich cultural heritage, and our resilience as a people. Our national theme “Jamaica 62 – One Love to the World” speaks to our impact on the world sharing the message of our close bonding especially to face events alike, in the Diaspora and as a nation. Our late international reggae icon, Robert Nesta ‘Bob’ Marley’s song “….one love, one heart…..” still resonates across the globe. The recent movie – Bob Marley – One Love has once again put the spotlight on Jamaica in a real positive way. Millions across the globe packed cinemas to see the impact of our Jamaican reggae star on the world through his lyrics and his simple yet profound lifestyle. As we celebrate this Independence with family and friends across the Diaspora, let us strengthen those attributes that make us special as Jamaicans.

Jamaica’s Rich Cultural Heritage

Our commitment to preserving Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage is evident in the many events that have taken place as staple on our community calendar. Our consistent track record of giving back to Jamaica is a testament to our love of country and an example of our fortitude and resilience as a people. This was evident in the immediate response by nationals and friends of the Diaspora to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Beryl to Jamaica and our Caribbean neighbours – Grenada, St. Vincent and Barbados – as these islands were devasted.

As Dean of the Caribbean Consular Corp in South Florida, I must extend our profound appreciation to all those individuals, corporations and charitable associations across the Diaspora who have gone beyond the call of duty responding as volunteers giving of their time and resources to help those residents in the hard-hit areas. I am grateful for the overwhelming response to those charitable agencies like the Caribbean Resource Fund, the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) among others. Let us also remember our international charitable partners – the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Food for the Poor (FFP) who have also made several trips to the various Islands unloading pallets of emergency kits and supplies to those affected families.

Hurricane Beryl Relief Fund

The Government of Jamaica has established the Hurricane Beryl Relief Fund through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) https://disasterfund.opm.gov.jm and I urge you to continue making monetary contributions to assist in the major relief efforts taking place.

I take this opportunity to thank the many Diasporans who contributed to, and attended the recent Tenth (10th) Biennial National Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay. The four-day programme brought home over 1,000 nationals and friends around the globe to a significant and successful homecoming event which looked at Jamaica’s promising future, with a packed agenda of engaging speakers, plenary sessions and workshops, and a Jamaican Marketplace ‘second to none.’

On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, it is with sincere gratitude that I acknowledge the contributions made by our nationals within the area of jurisdiction of the Consulate General, for your support to the various initiatives locally and in Jamaica. Through your actions, we are reminded of the generous spirit of Jamaicans committed to partnership and strengthening our efforts to further Diaspora development, and for nation building. As we celebrate our accomplishments, let us remain hopeful singing with one voice, “One Love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright.”

“JAMAICA 62 – ONE LOVE TO THE WORLD”