by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Aah, Jamaica! The country is synonymous with all-inclusive hotels, white, sand beaches, Red Stripe Beer and spicy cuisine. On August 6, Independence Day in Jamaica, many Americans have been inspired to write songs celebrating this occasion.

From the singer/activist’s groundbreaking 1956 album, Calypso, this track reflects on Belafonte’s early years in Jamaica where his mother was born. Written by African American Irving Burgie.

The influential soul singer was immensely popular in Jamaica, having first performed there in the 1960s. Oh Jamaica was released in 1965 as part of Seven Letters, his fifth studio album. The relaxed rhythm of the song perfectly reflects the positive outlook of Jamaica as it marked its third year of independence.

The lead track from the country artist’s album released in 1979. It received regular radio play in Jamaica where Pride’s hits like Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’ and Someone Loves You Honey were also popular. Reggae singer JC Lodge had a successful cover of the latter song.

A longtime Miami resident, Caldwell is known globally for What You Won’t do For Love, the colossal single that helped spark the quiet storm movement in the late 1970s. Having rubbed shoulders with many reggae musicians in the Magic City, Jamaica is a fitting tribute to the country that inspired much of Caldwell’s music.

A guitarist with Barbadian roots, Gale’s subtle riffs helped define the smooth jazz genre. You can hear him on songs like Roberta Flack’s Killing me Softly With His Song and It’s my House by Diana Ross. Negril is a 1975 album he recorded while hanging out in the Jamaican seaside town. Featuring Peter Tosh on guitar, and Wailers bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, Negril’s jazz-reggae blend makes it a rare, sought-after gem.