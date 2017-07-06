Soca Gold 2017 Debuts at Number 1 on Billboard Reggae Chart

NEW YORK– Soca Gold 2017 has made its debut on the Billboard Reggae Chart, landing at number one this week. For twenty years, the annual series has set the standard for carnival music, bringing a taste of the Caribbean Islands with a current sample of the best Caribbean carnival hits.

“We are excited that the album has debuted at #1 on the Billboard chart, especially for its 20th year” said Edwin Howell, A&R Director for VP Records. “The support of this soca series has proven that this is a genre that resonates with more and more people every year and keeps getting better,” he continues.

The “Soca Gold 2017” compilation offers listeners 17 breakout hits including ‘No Name’ from Soca sensation Rupee featuring Ricardo Drue, Destra Garcia with ‘Destra vs Lucy’, ‘No Code’ by Teddyson John featuring Roy Cape All Stars and ‘Know the face’ by Marvay.‘Road Bunx’ from the “Soca Viking” Bunji Garlin featuring Static and ‘Hold On Something’ by Fay Ann-Lyons round out the set by delivering the high energy that soca lovers enjoy.

For collector’s, the physical package for Soca Gold 2017 contains a bonus DVD with live, high-energy carnival footage and music videos that bring the carnival experience to life.

Every year, the dynamic cover art on Soca Gold makes a bold statement and the 2017 edition doesn’t disappoint. Cover art from photographer Travis Matthews features model and Instagram influencor Sira P. Kante (@inkmyafrica on Instagram – 330+k followers), wearing a fishnet bodysuit, studded bra and ripped denim, the 2017 concept is ‘carnival meets street’, consisting of traditional Carnival costume pieces styled with a street aesthetic.

Soca Gold 2017 TRACKLIST