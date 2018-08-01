Jamaica 56 Independence Message: Audrey Marks, Ambassador of Jamaica to the USA

WASHINGTON, DC – Fifty-six years of democratic nationhood for any country, particularly for a small developing country like ours, is a major accomplishment!

Jamaica has such a colorful history, making the transition from centuries of colonial rule to decades of independent rule.

We celebrate this distinguished tradition of social and political stability and democratic rule, marked by free elections and seamless transition of government. We should never take this accomplishment for granted.

Our impact internationally also belies our small size. Jamaica is well known for the role it played in shaping the global human rights architecture as far back as the 1960s, even before gaining independence.

As host of the headquarters of the International Seabed Authority in Kingston, our outstanding role in shaping global governance of the oceans is clearly recorded. In addition, we have earned the moniker, “sprint capital of the world”, which is attributed to the strong athletic prowess of our skillful athletes.

We continue to tantalise the tastebuds of many with our renowned jerk, the iconic Jamaican patty, the inimitable blue mountain coffee and several other gastronomic delights, which characterise our exquisite cuisine.

Our reggae music, immortalised by several of our talented artistes and musicians contributes not only to the music industry but also to global culture. Reggae Music’s best known ambassador, the late great, Bob Marley, is recognised in every corner of the globe as a cultural icon who, while advocating for social justice, also promoted unity.

The celebration of the 56th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence with Marley’s song “One Love” designated “Song of the Millennium” by BBC in 1999, as part of our theme is indeed quite fitting. “One love…. One family” serves as a rallying call for Jamaicans, both at home and abroad, to unite to achieve our national development goals.

As you are well aware, the Government of Jamaica has made economic growth and job creation as well as the reduction of crime and violence its top priorities, as we seek to position our country to achieve its fullest potential.

Already, we are seeing some encouraging results of this approach: we have achieved macroeconomic stability and low inflation; unemployment has fallen to 9.6%, the lowest recorded since October 2007; and there has been modest growth in the economy, driven by an increase in exports in goods and services.

Let me take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation to the members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States who continue to give sacrificially, volunteering their time, energy and resources towards the well-being of the wider Jamaican family, both those at home and abroad.

I continue to be inspired by the fact that the years and distance that separate us have not in any way diminished your love, affinity and strong ties to our beloved homeland. Jamaicans in the Diaspora have, over the years, touched our hearts with their remarkable spirit of generosity while flying the ‘black, green and gold’ with pride in their adopted countries.

Your support, whether in the form of books and other resources to our children, the establishment and refurbishing of basic schools, the regular visits of medical missions to rural communities, or establishing businesses, contributes to our nation’s development, as we continue to work towards achieving Vision 2030 Jamaica National Development Plan.

As we celebrate the 56th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence, it is my sincere hope that we will become even more united as “….one family” in our joint effort to tackle the challenges we face, in order to make “Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business”.

As we “give thanks and praise to the Lord…”, “let’s get together and feel alright”.

Happy “Emanci-pendence” 2018. One love!