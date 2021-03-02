Jakes Hotel – Jamaica Receives Top Rankings in Condé Nast and Daily Telegraph

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett has extended heartfelt congratulations to the management and staff of Jakes Hotel in Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth. Jakes Hotel was listed among the top family vacation spots globally by luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller. Plus, named among the best boutique hotels in the Caribbean by the Daily Telegraph.

Top Family Vacation Spot

Jakes Hotel was recently named among the top nine family vacation spots worldwide by Condé Nast. Its winsome draw comes from the cheery painted houses decorated with bright fabrics and seashells. The workers at the hotel were also described as “gorgeous staff and friendly. In addition, they are also fascinating in telling stories about the island’s sporting history.”

Top Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean

Meanwhile, British newspaper the Daily Telegraph also listed Jakes Hotel as one of the five best boutique bolt-holes in the Caribbean. The newspaper described the hotel as an “offbeat hideaway”. Best of all, it has a “lovely, raffish charm and a cool vibe on Treasure Beach.”

Minster Bartlett’s Congratulatory Message

Minister Bartlett extended congratulations to Jakes Hotel’s Chairman, Jason Henzell on the accolades. “This will help to promote Jamaica as the destination of choice”, says Bartlett.

“I would like to congratulate Jason and his hardworking team at Jakes on receiving these important accolades. Like many other hoteliers and tourism partners, I know that his team has faced significant challenges because of the pandemic. Since re-opening last June, it is heartening to see that the world’s focus is on Treasure Beach and by extension Jamaica,” said Minister Bartlett.

Mr. Bartlett added, “Jamaica is still the ideal destination for much-needed relaxation. Plus, thanks to the wonderful work being done by our tourism stakeholders, including Jason and his team at Jakes. They are ensuring a memorable experience, which is safe, seamless and secure for all locals and visitors alike.”

Condé Nast Top Hotels

Among the other properties listed by Condé Nast are Islas Secas, Panama; Sujan Jawai, India; Playa Grande Beach Club, Dominican Republic and Patrick’s Lodge, Senegal.

Daily Telegraph’s Winners

The other properties included in the Telegraph’s listing are Golden Rock Inn, Nevis; Little Arches, Barbados; True Blue Bay, Grenada and Villa Marie, St. Barts.