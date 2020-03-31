Airline Disruptions Expected, Cautions U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – The United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is advising the traveling public that while the Territory’s airports are open during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, passengers traveling to and from the destination may experience disruptions in airline services.

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte affirmed that authority to close the Territory’s ports falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government, and that adjustments in flight schedules and passenger itineraries are at the discretion of each airline, and in accordance with federal travel advisories.

Cancellations and schedule reductions to the Territory have been announced by major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines. Travelers are advised to contact the airlines directly for the most current information.

The Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is strongly encouraging all persons considering leisure travel to the Territory to remain at home and follow the prevention measures recommended by public health experts.

Until the end of April, hotels and other accommodation providers in the Territory are accepting emergency personnel, essential workers, airline staff and business travelers.

The Department of Health is beginning health screening of passengers at the Territory’s airports upon arrival, and some travelers may be requested to self-quarantine and/or take the COVID-19 test.

Commissioner Boschulte reminded travelers that these measures are in effect to help stop the spread of COVID-19 globally, and more specifically, to the Territory.

He thanked everyone for their interest and expressions of support throughout the crisis.