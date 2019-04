Jamaican Association Awards Scholarships to Washington, DC area Students

by Derrick Scott Washington, DC – Five students of Jamaican heritage who are attending colleges and universities in the United States, have been awarded the 2019 Jamaican Nationals Association (JNA) College Student Scholarship Award. The scholarship winners are Justine Braham and Ashley Medley – Howard University; Temera Duncan and Shannel Hibbert – University of the […]