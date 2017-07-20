Jade Mountain In St. Lucia Named #25 Hotel In The World, #2 In Caribbean

SAINT LUCIA – Readers of influential travel magazine Travel + Leisure gave the famed St. Lucian hotel, Jade Mountain the 25th spot in the world and number two in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas category in its annual survey.

Jade Mountain’s sister resort, Anse Chastanet, was not far behind, placing number six among hotels in the Caribbean region.

“We would like to thank Travel + Leisure’s savvy travelers who continue to recognize the winning combination of luxury accommodations with sustainable and responsible practices,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, the resorts’ executive director, praising her team for consistently making the magazine’s annual top rankings. “We’re so proud of our St. Lucian staff, who are unquestionably world-class leaders in the hospitality business.”

According to editor Jacqueline Gifford, “For our World’s Best Awards survey, every year, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe – to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels are rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value.”

Troubetzkoy congratulated Kamalame Cay in Andros, Bahamas for taking the top spot in the region, and Nihi Sumba Island (formerly Nihiwatu) in Indonesia for being named number one in the world.

The results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 are featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.