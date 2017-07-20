Saint Lucia named on top Caribbean Islands list

SAINT LUCIA – Travel + Leisure, a leading US travel publication, has named Saint Lucia as one of the best Caribbean islands to visit.

The magazine has just released the results of its 2017 World’s Best Awards Survey and Saint Lucia emerged as one of its leading Caribbean vacation destinations.

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to share and rate their holiday experiences from around the world. Readers are invited to give their opinions on categories such as hotels and resorts, spas, sights and attractions, food, friendliness and general value for money. Based on readers’ feedback and rating, Travel + Leisure then produces its annual top list of premier places to visit and experience.

For its Top Islands in the Caribbean list, the publication cited some key characteristics that these destinations shared such as secluded beaches, luxurious resorts and spas, and off-the-beaten-track experiences and sites.

With a score of 82.6 out of 100, Saint Lucia emerged ahead of Barbados and other OECS countries except for Anguilla that got 86.8. Travel + Leisure highlighted the fact that travelers were attracted to destinations that offered more than the typical tourist experience of sun, sea and sand.

Saint Lucia continues to be a favourite because it offers unique attractions such as the iconic twin peaks, the Pitons, the world’s only drive-in volcano and the Sulphur Springs mud baths.

The magazine also named Jade Mountain in its top 100 hotels in the world with the hotel coming in at number 25, an outstanding achievement for the locally owned property.