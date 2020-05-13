Caribbean Airlines Barbados Ticket Office Closed Until Further Notice
Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines advises that effective immediately, its Barbados ticket office located at the Norman Centre Building, Broad Street, Bridgetown is CLOSED until further notice.
The airline’s Reservations Sales & Service Call Centre, and Trinidad & Tobago Airport Ticket Offices remain operational as follows:
- Reservations Sales and Service Call Centre Hours of Operation 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time
Trinidad & Tobago Airport Ticket Offices
- Piarco International Airport Counters 1 & 2 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Daily
- ANR Robinson International Airport 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Daily
City Ticket Offices and Airport Ticket Offices at all other Caribbean Airlines destinations in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and South America remain closed to the public until further advised.
Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their support and understanding as the airline continues to manage this evolving situation.
