Caribbean Airlines’ Caribbean Café is Back

[Port of Spain] – From June 15, Caribbean Airlines will re-launch its in- flight snack and beverage service – “Caribbean Cafe”. The service features an array of locally made sweet and savoury treats from throughout the region including Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana.

In commenting on the re-introduction of the service, CEO, Garvin Medera stated, “Prior to the pandemic, the “Caribbean Café” was quite popular with our customers. So we are happy to re-introduce it. Caribbean Café features snacks and other items from across the region, which are familiar and well-loved by many of us. It showcases another aspect of our culinary culture. Which adds to the authentic Caribbean experience that Caribbean Airlines offers to our customers.”

Caribbean Café products are available for purchase on board ONLY and cannot be ordered before flights. Customers travelling on select long-haul routes operated by the airline’s Boeing 737 fleets can take advantage of the on-board “Caribbean Café”. Which in addition to snacks and beverages, will feature for sale, branded amenities including blankets, headsets, model aircraft and other specialty items.